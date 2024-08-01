Cardi B, Offset Set For Divorce

Popular rapper, Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. This makes it the second time the couple are headed towards a split, and fans have been reacting.

According to TMZ, the separation has been a long time coming, even if the breakup is not related to cheating by both parties.

A source added that the couple are simply disconnected from each other, and they have been drifting apart for a while now.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (born October 11, 1992), known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper, songwriter and television personality. Born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she became an internet celebrity after several of her posts and videos became viral on Vine and Instagram.

From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York to follow her music aspirations, and released two mixtapes—Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, before signing with label Atlantic Records in early 2017.

Cardi B has since earned three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100; “Bodak Yellow” made her the second female rapper to top the chart with a solo output—following Lauryn Hill in 1998, “I Like It” made her the only female rapper to attain multiple number-one songs on the chart, and her Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” made her the sixth female artist to achieve three number-one singles on the chart during the 2010s.

Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), on which the former two songs are included, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, broke several streaming records and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Critically acclaimed, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making Cardi B the only woman to win the award as a solo artist.