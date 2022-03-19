CBN approves license to payment service provider, Cellulant Nigeria

In its bid to encourage and boost digital payments adoption and financial inclusion in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has granted a Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) license to Cellulant Nigeria Limited.

With this development, Banks, online merchants, payment processors, retailers, governments agencies and consumers can now connect to Cellulant’s payment infrastructure to meet their electronic payment needs.

This approval makes Cellulant Nigeria, one of the PSSP companies that make up the underlying e-Payment infrastructure in Nigeria.

Mr. Bolaji Akinboro, Cellulant Corporation’s Co-founder and the CEO of Cellulant Nigeria believes that the future of Africa’s payment landscape is digital. Consumers and businesses alike are steadily moving to use digital payment solutions that are transparent and give them access to their money with ease.

Hence, Cellulant’s task to make sure that it provides payment solutions across all spectrum of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.

Cellulant is a PPISP (Payment Platform Infrastructure Service Provider) regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

It provides the platform that powers the internet of payments with dominant market position across 12 Sub-Saharan countries.