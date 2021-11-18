CBN signs up 488,000 eNaira wallets, 78,000 merchants globally

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed up over 488,000 consumer wallets and about 78,000 merchant wallets, with downloads coming from over 160 countries.

The statistics, which was obtained from the apex bank by The Guardian at the weekend indicated that almost 17,000 transactions amounting to over N62 million with the average transaction being about N3,800 each were recorded as well.

The CBN said statistics had shown that the adoption of eNaira had been excellent.

The apex bank also claimed that the project had received positive reviews from Nigerians, noting that the multi-layered security encryption of the digital currency has enhanced its security. It stated this at the Editors’ Master Class with the theme ‘Central Bank of Nigeria Interventions as Fulcrum for Economic Diversification’, an event organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism in Lagos.