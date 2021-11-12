Challenging Soludo’s Victory Will Pitch You Against Anambra People – Group Tells Uba

A group, South-East APC Presidency 2023, has advised Senator Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, not to challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Returning Officer, Professor Florence Obi had Wednesday declared Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of the November 6 election.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagau, and issued to the media on Friday, the group warned Senator Uba not to allow himself to be misled by dangerous crooks who only want to take advantage of him to score cheap political points.

The group reminded the APC flagbearer that challenging the outcome of the governorship election after virtually all opponents have accepted the INEC pronouncement will not be as simple as some people might have painted.

It maintained that Senator Uba heading to court would not do him or the APC any good, advising him to channel the resources and energy in the promotion of its quest for the emergence of the President of Nigeria from the southeast.

According to the organization, “that would so much grow APC in the southeast that our party would start winning elections on merit in our geopolitical zone. Don’t waste your resources and energy in all ill-advised court cases that would reduce you to nothing in the eyes of ndi-Anambra, ndigbo, and moral Nigeria.

“They have super you enough. Don’t allow them to dupe you again by deceiving you that the supreme court would give you victory even if Justice Mary Odili does not make Chief Justice of Nigeria. Unlike some people, we actually think you did far more for APC in the 2021 Governorship election than any other person could have done as a governorship candidate. So, you really don’t need to go an extra mile to prove yourself to anyone”.

Continuing, the APC group stated, “If those urging you to go to court truly love you, they would arrange a ministerial appointment or another top government appointment for you after your gallant and respectable showing that placed you at number three in the election result roll call. You need rest and should not allow anyone to use you to destabilize any part of the southeast and even Nigerian democracy itself.

“What has since become apparent is that some individuals from far-flung places have somehow emerged from their localities to cause nuisance and commotion to Nigeria’s corporate existence. And they quite revel in and obviously enjoy the notoriety of their troublemaking and troubleshooting. You, Senator Andy Uba, former Governor of Anambra state, don’t belong among those village rascals made good.

“We should not have to remind you that you went into the 2021 governorship election with at least one court case by one who contested against you in the highly contentious and derided primary. And that there are a few other cases bordering on issues of educational qualifications, forgeries, and even personal identity.

“If people were prepared to empathize with you and give you benefit of doubt before because you are generally perceived to be a quiet gentleman, going to court to challenge the victory of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo of APGA would pitch you against all Anambra and against common sense”.

The group stressed that in as much as everyone is free to exercise their constitutional and democratic right of approaching the court on anything, sensible people use their tongue to count their teeth.

“Our brother, retain what remains of your self-respect and the love of your people. Do not lose them to the machinations of village touts made good, people who should not operate on the national stage but who, having somehow found themselves there, think that being notorious is the only way for them to justify their current positions”, it concluded.