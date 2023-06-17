    Login
    Charly Boy consistent as pillar in our pursuit for better Nigeria – Peter Obi

    The Labour Party presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi has described famous Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, also known as Area Father as a pillar in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

    Peter Obi

    Obi in a one-minute video posted on Twitter by Charly Boy, congratulated the singer on his 73rd birthday.

    According to Obi, Charly Boy has “been consistently consistent in his commitment to a better society”, stressing that the singer uses his talent to care for humanity.

    He said, “On behalf of my family, I wish to most sincerely congratulate my very dear elder brother, Charly Boy popularly known as Area Father.

    “Charly Boy has been consistently consistent in his commitment to a better society. He has used his talent to care for humanity. He is very passionate about a better Nigeria and has remained a pillar in our pursuit of a better Nigeria.

    “May God almighty who has been with him all these while, grant him many more fruitful and happy years”.

    Infostride News reports that Charly Boy who has been a staunch supporter of Obi’s presidential ambition, would clock 73 years on June 19.

