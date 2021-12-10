Chatting With Okocha Was An Absolute Honor – Ozil

Fenerbahce midfielder, Mesut Ozil has come out to hail Jay-Jay Okocha. He recently had his say after meeting the Nigerian at their Uefa Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

According to him, meeting such a legend of the game was an absolute honor because he was one of his childhood idols.

Ozil added that it was great chatting with him in person and he considers him a friend already.

His words, “What an honour to meet one of my childhood idols: Jay-Jay Okocha. It’s been great talking to you my friend.”