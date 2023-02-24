Chelsea Fans Have Every Right To Be Upset – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to aim a veiled dig at predecessor, Thomas Tuchel by claiming that the club experienced their worst pre-season in the summer of 2022. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Chelsea job is definitely the toughest in world football because despite thinking the team made enough progress in recent weeks, the first half performance against Southampton was below par.

Potter added that the fans have every right to be upset because a loss at home against a relegation-threatened team is unacceptable.

His words, “It’s really tough. My quote a few weeks ago is that it’s the toughest job in football, and there are reasons for that. Speaking to a few of the experienced guys, they said it was the worst pre-season they’ve had. Organisationally, the tour didn’t work as well as they’d like. I wasn’t there so I can’t say. We thought we made progress, but the first half against Southampton was below par. The sky can fall. These are some of the facts. Inconvenient facts, but that’s the situation.”

“Supporters, rightly so, are upset because we lose at home to Southampton. Supporters care, when they are upset they make their frustrations known. There’s nothing I can say that will make the supporters – if they are against us – with us. The solution is that we have to win football matches. Results haven’t been good enough, 1-0 defeat to Southampton isn’t good enough, they are entitled to be angry.”