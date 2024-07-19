Chelsea Players Shouldn’t Have Unfollowed Enzo Fernandez – Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul has come out to say that Lionel Messi warned the squad not to taunt others before their controversial chant about the France team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi did not even allow the players to sing chants against Brazil on the pitch because he knows how everything works, but some teammates still went ahead to do it against the French team privately.

Rodrigo added that he understands the French Chelsea players who rebuked Enzo Fernandez for his actions, but they should have just messaged him privately.

His words, “Leo didn’t let us sing songs to Brazil on the pitch because he knows how everything works. Then in the hotel, in private, it’s a different story and he gets on top of the table.

On the Colombian side they said that Messi and [Angel Di Maria] were no longer the same and we wanted to go and look for them as soon as we won. Leo told us: ‘Nobody is going to pick on anyone, now we are going to celebrate’.

Enzo’s thing is because one doesn’t analyse the song on the pitch, it’s pure chicanery. I understand that there are people who suffer racism and other issues. I think they could have sent him a private message and told him directly. You call him and tell him that it might bother you, you don’t stop following him and you put on such a show. The song is because we were there, people sing it too.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).