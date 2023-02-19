Chelsea Took A Step Back With Performance Vs Southampton – Potter

Chelsea coach, Graham Potter has come out to say that his critics are wrong to put all the blame on him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands the criticism he is getting after losing yet another game in the EPL, but he does not think he is the problem the club has to get rid of.

Potter added that the truth is that his team took a step back vs Southampton in terms of its expected performance.

His words, “After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable,”

“I think we have had a tough period and I think we have had lots of challenges in terms of integrating younger players into the Premier League.”

“That’s how it is and I am sure there will be people out there who think that I’m the problem,”

“I don’t think that they are right but I am not arrogant enough to say that their opinion isn’t worth articulating.”

“The truth is we took a step back in terms of our performance in the first half,”

“The response in the second half was good but obviously it wasn’t good enough.”