Child Protective Services Forced Me To Stop Posting My Kids Online – Korra Obidi

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has come out to reveal why she and her ex-husband, Justin Dean were banned from posting their children, June and Athena on social media. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, they were banned because some people called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain against her severally whenever she posted her children online.

Korra added that until her children reach the age of consent, no information about them will be shared online again.

Her words, “Is Athena walking yet? You will never know, you will never know if she’s walking, you will never see her again because some of you were foolish enough to be calling from the UK calling child services 50 times.”

“Now they have blocked you, you can’t see them anymore how does it feel to be a fool? You can’t see them anymore, they are gone. Out of the media eyes period.”

