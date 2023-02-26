Children Abandoned By Deadbeat Parents Should Abandon Them Too – Sandra Iheuwa

Popular celebrity, Sandra Iheuwa has come out to say that deadbeat parents do not deserve any mercy from their children. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, even if deadbeat parents are forgiven, the children abandoned by such parents should keep them far away from their homes when they are much older.
WOW.
