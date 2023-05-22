Chioma And I Are The Perfect Couple, She Understands Me – Davido

Popular singer, Davido has come out to say that marrying his wife, Chioma is the best decision he ever made. He recently revealed this in a recent interview with Beat 105.3 FM, Atlanta, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his wife grew up and went to school together, so they naturally got so used to each other that she became a part of him.

Davido added that he considers them the perfect couple because she understands him immensely.

His words, “Me and my wife (Chioma) grew up together and went to school together. We met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me.”

“You definitely have to get somebody that understands you. Me and my wife, we are just perfect; there is nothing that she does that is crazy. It’s just a good match.”

