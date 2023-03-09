Chris Rock Battling Bullying When He Was Young Gives Him No Right To Bully Others – Taj Jackson

Late Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson has come out to blast Chris Rock for decades of harassment about his family following his Selective Outrage comedy special on Netflix. Recall that the comedian recently made a joke comparing Michael Jackson to R. Kelly, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting, Taj revealed that Chris Rock has used his family as punching bag for his entire career, so he can never feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars.

He added that just because Chris was bullied early on in his life doesn’t give him the excuse to bully others.

His words, “Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars.”

“After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have 3 things to say.”

“1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying [disguised] as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you, Will Smith.”