Christians Are The Meanest People I’ve Met – Temmie Ovwasa

YBNL princess, Temmie Ovwasa has come out to say that she will rather go to hell than be stuck in heaven with Christians. She recently had her say in a recent interview with BBNaija star, Doyin, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Christians have been very mean to her during her lifetime, and it is better to be stuck in hell than for her to be around them.

Temmie, however, added that she does not think she will end up in hell fire, even if she jokes about it often.

Her words, “I do not think I am going to hell. I joke about it often because it gets on people’s nerve and I love it but I do not think I am going to hell. I do not believe there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to. And to be honest, if there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to, I will rather go there than be stuck with Christians because Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life.”

