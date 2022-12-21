Christopher Vivell Will Continue His Impressive Trajectory At Chelsea – Todd Boehly

Chelsea has announced the appointment of former RB Leipzig executive, Christopher Vivell as the club’s new technical director. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Chelsea chairman, Todd Boehly, he is super delighted to see Christopher taking up such an important leadership role at the club, and he hopes everything turns out well for everyone.

Todd added that he is confident that he will continue on his impressive trajectory at Chelsea.

His words, “We are delighted that Christopher is taking up this important leadership role at the club. His work in Germany and Austria speaks for itself. We are confident he will continue on his impressive trajectory here at Chelsea.”