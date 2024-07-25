Christopher Wray Has To Resign For Doubting The Attempt On My Life – Trump

Former US president, Donald Trump has come out to call for FBI Director, Christopher Wray to resign. This is coming after he cast doubt on claims Trump was struck by a bullet during the attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania political rally.

Wray had said, “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.

I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.”

Reacting, Trump wrote on social media, “I watched the Congressional Hearing today as Christopher Wray was asked the question whether or not he noticed any Cognitive Degeneration in his many conversations with Crooked Joe Biden,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

Wray should resign immediately from the FBI, and stop ‘sweet talking’ Congress every time he goes up, which he loves to do, because anybody can see that Joe Biden is cognitively and physically challenged.

And if you can’t see that, you sure as hell can’t be running the FBI – Unless, that is, you want to illegally lead the Raid on Mar-a-Lago. Wray has to resign, and NOW, for LYING TO CONGRESS!”

WOW.

