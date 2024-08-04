CNPP Slams APC Policies as Incompetent and Corrupt in Response to President Tinubu’s Broadcast

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “toxic mix of incompetence, corruption, and callous disregard for human life.”

The critique came in a press statement issued on Sunday, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast addressing the nation’s economic challenges.

In his address, President Tinubu pledged to implement palliatives aimed at mitigating the current economic difficulties.

However, the CNPP dismissed this as a “grossly inadequate response” to the widespread protests across the country.

James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, criticised the President’s speech as a “masterclass in evasion, obfuscation, and blame-shifting.”

The CNPP expressed frustration with what they view as the President’s failure to address the underlying issues fueling the protests, particularly the impact of removing petrol subsidies.

“The President’s silence on acceptable measures to alleviate the people’s suffering is deafening,” the statement read.

Additionally, the CNPP took aim at the APC government’s decision to float the naira without a fully constituted cabinet, calling it a move that has intensified economic turmoil and left Nigerians grappling with the consequences of what they described as administrative incompetence.

“APC policies have been a toxic mix of incompetence, corruption, and callous disregard for human life,” the CNPP stated.

The conference also expressed disappointment with opposition parties, accusing them of failing to present a united front against the APC’s alleged misrule.

CNPP urged opposition leaders to actively participate in protests or lead the charge against what they see as the government’s damaging policies, rather than merely issuing press releases.

“It is time for opposition politicians to stop hiding behind press releases and take to the streets to lead the protests against the government’s pain-inflicting policies or speak no more,” the CNPP concluded.