Comebacks Are Part Of Arsenal’s Journey – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that his team’s dramatic late winner against Bournemouth on Saturday was the most emotional experience he has shared with his team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was probably the loudest and the most emotional moment the Arsenal group has shared together in recent times, and he is happy with the experience since it is a crucial part of the journey.

Arteta added that winning 4 games in the EPL is very difficult, and Arsenal just won 3 in a week.

His words, “It’s probably the loudest and the most emotional moment that we have lived together,”

“The journey that we’ve been on together and how the supporters and the players are gliding together. Adding into that moment, it’s really special.”

“Winning four games in the Premier League is very difficult and we have done three in a week, which is even harder,”

“We have done it in various ways and that should generate more belief. Today a lot of things went against the team.”