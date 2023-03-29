Conte’s Sack Didn’t Shock Me – Christian Vieri

Ex-Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte is known to clash with everyone, Christian Vieri has said. He recently revealed that he was not surprised to see the Italian sacked by Spurs days ago, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is in Conte‘s character to not be happy with certain things at his club, and everyone knows he is a very severe and exigent person.

Vieri added that the Italian and Mourinho will always demand the best from everyone, and never settle for less.

His words, “Antonio is accustomed to clashing with everyone, it’s his character. If a club hires him, they should not expect someone happy with anything, but they know he is a severe and exigent person. It’s heavy to have him at a club, he leaves you sleepless. There are coaches like him and Jose Mourinho who are like hammers and demand the best from everyone at all times. And then there are those who are happy with anything. Everyone has his view.”