Coup allegation: APC condemns police invitation of Fani-Kayode amid DSS probe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the police invitation of Femi Fani-Kayode, Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, after his coup tweet.

The ex-Minister of Aviation alleged Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, met some Generals over the general elections, alleging an attempt to overthrow the government.

The APC recalled Fani-Kayode was invited and vigorously interrogated by the Department of State Services, DSS, over the same matter.

The former presidential aide was admitted to administrative bail and ordered to report daily to the DSS as they continue their investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary suggested the invitation over the same matter was unnecessary.

The spokesperson said it gives cause for concern not only on account of duplication of effort by coordinate law enforcement agencies but possible implications for its member’s fundamental rights.

Morka described Fani-Kayode as an upstanding and law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who honoured the invitation by the DSS and submitted himself fully to their investigative authority.

“While we recognize the constitutional authority of the Nigeria Police Force to initiate and conduct criminal investigations, we urge extreme caution,” he noted.

The APC, however, accused the PDP of “relentlessly exploiting and politicising the matter” that is the active subject of law enforcement investigation.