Court restrains Rivers APC chairman, legal adviser from parading as state executives

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained Emeka Beke and Iheanyichukwu Dike from parading themselves respectively as the state chairman and legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Omiete Eferebo and nine others had asked the court to stop Beke and Dike from parading themselves as executive members of APC in the state.

Justice D. G. Kio granted the ex-parte application by the plaintiffs.

Confirming the development to newsmen, the factional spokesman of the APC State Working Committee, Eyinda Dike urged members of the public to desist from transacting with Beke and Dike.

“We, the executive members of the All Progressives Congress, APC Rivers State chapter, wish to reiterate to the general public today, the 13th day of April 2023, the suspension of the former chairman, Emeka Beke and the legal adviser, Mr Iheanyichukwu Dike.

“You will recall that their suspension was made known to the public on the 4th of April, 2023. As law-abiding citizens, the entire executive approached the court to validate their suspension, pending ratification by the National Executive Committee.

“The Rivers State High Court sitting in PortHarcourt, presided over by Justice Dakakima Kio has graciously granted our prayers, hence, restraining Chief Emeka Beke and Mr Iheanyichukwu Dike from acting or parading themselves respectively as chairman and legal adviser of APC in Rivers State.

“Consequently, we notify the public to desist from transacting or dealing with them in that capacity. Whosoever transacts or deals with them, do so in his or her own peril.

“Furthermore, the acting chairman and the entire members of the state executive committee, wish to advise all chairmen and leaders of our various strata, that is, the local government areas, wards and units to desist forthwith from all forms of abuse of office capable of generating rancour in the party.

“We, therefore, appeal to members of our great party to remain calm as the executive is working round the clock to overhaul, reposition and align the party with the centre,” he said.

Addressing newsmen, the factional APC state Chairman, Omiete Eferebo, further disclosed: “In line with repositioning the party and ensuring permanent peace, I am delighted to inform you that the following committees have been set up.

“Reconciliatory committee, [with] the purpose to reach out to all aggrieved members of our party, APC;

Investigative and Disciplinary Committee, vested with the power to investigate all victimisation-related incidences and recommend findings to the state executive council for ratification.”