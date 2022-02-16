Court Upholds Wale Ojo’s Emergence As Osun PDP Acting Chairman

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife has upheld all the ward Congresses conducted under the leadership of Olasoji Adagunodo-led executive of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The judgment also re-confirmed Barrister Wale Ojo as the acting Chairman of Osun PDP.
The Sunday Bisi-led Osun PDP had asked the court to set aside a November 22, 2021, judgment recognising Ojo as Osun PDP chairman.
Details later …
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate