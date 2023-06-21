Courtois Should Know That An Armband Is Just A Detail – Carrasco

Atletico Madrid forward, Yannick Carrasco has come out to say that the Belgium squad are disappointed with Thibaut Courtois’ comments about a national captaincy dispute. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the captain decision was reached after a collective meeting between the coach and players, so he and his teammates do not understand why Courtois took it to heart.

Carrasco added that older Belgium players haven’t yet had the opportunity to speak with Thibaut, but they are not happy with him.

His words, “We’ve more or less understood what happened. We had a meeting with the coach, who was clear with us. We, the older players, haven’t yet had the opportunity to speak with Thibaut. But we were disappointed with his reaction.”

“At the end of the day, he’s a key member of the team, one of the three captains. An armband is just a detail. You have to show that you’re a leader and a captain with your own personality. He chose to leave. Whether he was embarrassed or not, we don’t know. But one of the reasons he left was also the armband. Now that’s clear.”