    Login
    Subscribe

    Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Person To Reach 500M Followers On Instagram

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record by reaching 500 million Instagram followers first. This was recently confirmed on the social media platform, and fans have been reacting.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo

    His long-time rival, Messi remains the second-most followed person in the world with 376M.

    The two iconic footballers are the only athletes in the top 10 of the most followed people on Instagram.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply