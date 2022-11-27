Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Person To Reach 500M Followers On Instagram

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has set another record by reaching 500 million Instagram followers first. This was recently confirmed on the social media platform, and fans have been reacting.
His long-time rival, Messi remains the second-most followed person in the world with 376M.
The two iconic footballers are the only athletes in the top 10 of the most followed people on Instagram.
WOW.
