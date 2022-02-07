Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Celebrity To Reach 400M Instagram Followers

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed yet another big milestone on social media. He recently became the first person ever to reach the 400 million followers mark on Instagram, and fans have been reacting.

In September 2021, the forward had 237 million Instagram followers which made him the most followed man on the application, an amount that has since grown exponentially in a matter of months.

With 3242 posts, he has an average of 10 million “likes” for each one and only follows 500 users

WOW.