Criticism Over My Fitness Is Unfair – Payet

Olympique Marseille forward, Dimitri Payet has come out to say that he has lost 1.5 kilograms in weight. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he decided to lose some weight just to hit back at the regular criticism over his fitness, and that was the result.

Payet added that criticism of his lifestyle is often unfair, and it has affected him mentally over the years.

His words, “I don’t know how to take it. Currently I’m 1.5 kg less than the times we were talking about.”

“It has often been the lightning rod, to say ‘if he’s not good, it’s because he’s fat’. Honestly, it didn’t affect me more than that.”

“When it’s not going right in your head, usually the legs don’t follow. I think it was more of that than a real weight problem.”

On reaching his full potential, “Over time I have gained in consistency but that may have taken a long time to arrive. Yes, there have been ups and downs but it’s like that for a lot of players. Maybe a little less with the big players but it’s something for which I have taken a long time to fix.”

“I’m not someone who lives in regret. I think if I had the career I had, I deserved it. There may have been an opportunity or two to go play higher, but I made a choice that was more family-oriented and wiser. For me, the most important thing is to be happy in my personal life. For everyone around me to be happy, I had to come back to Marseille.”