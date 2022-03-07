Critics Of My International Retirement Suspension Don’t Bother Me – Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to say that he doesn’t care about people’s reaction after he came out of international retirement. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will not pay attention to such criticism because any negative thing said about him is none of his business.

Ighalo added that the fact is that he has been called up and he’ll give his best for his country during every match.

His words, “I don’t pay attention to that.”

“Everything they’re saying is their own cup of tea. At my age, I just signed for a new team. This is my 11th team in my professional career.”

“I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my country and give my best on 100%.”

“As long as I come out from every game and I’m satisfied with my performance — whether it is a win, loss, or draw – then that’s it. I’m a professional footballer. This is what I’ve been doing for 17-18 years so why would I be worried about what people say?”