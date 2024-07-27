Critics Won’t Stop Me From Making Authentic Hollywood Movies – Tyler Perry

Hollywood producer, Tyler Perry has come out to say that he won’t be swayed by critics who think only certain Black stories should be told. He recently had his say during a chat with Keke Palmer on her podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would remain committed to his authentic voice, and he believes he is divinely positioned to tell the stories he does, so detractors will only try and fail.

He added that other producers who allow critics to deter them from their path will face dire consequences.

His words, “I feel God’s put me in this place to tell stories, and if you let the haters talk you out of that place, you’ll wake up in hell.

Don’t discount these people and say their stories don’t matter. Who are you to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls***.”

WOW.

