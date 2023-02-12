Cucurella Can’t Become A Bad Player Overnight – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has continued to give his full support to Marc Cucurella despite seeing Chelsea supporters cheer his substitution away at West Ham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is impossible for Cucurella to become a bad player overnight, so everyone at the club must unite to help the defender.

Potter added that he was still a Brighton manager when the club sold Marc to Chelsea, and everypne saw how good he was then.

His words, “In the summer, I know because I was the selling club, there was another club that were interested in Marc. From points of view in the Premier League they are a good club, so Marc hasn’t become a bad player at all but some players can go through bad times so we need to stick together and help him. Supporters are entitled to their opinion there’s nothing for me to be critical of. That’s just what we have to work with.”