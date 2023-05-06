Current Experience Will Make Chelsea Stronger – Sterling

Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling has come out to say that his current experience at the club is one of the lowest points in his career so far. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while he believes it is one of the saddest moments of his football career thus far, he still sees it as a great learning curve.

Sterling added that the present letdowns will eventually make the team stronger because football is about overcoming challenges.

His words, “Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career. This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve,”

“It’s been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I’m looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it.”

“It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it’s crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after.”