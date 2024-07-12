Cyber Attacks: Less than 50% reported, Why and How to Train in Cyber Security

Recent research highlights a critical vulnerability in Europe: the region is facing a shortfall of at least 1 million cybersecurity professionals.

Alarmingly, fewer than 30% of European companies have incorporated cybersecurity training into their workforce development programmes or recognised it as a pressing issue.

Given the urgency underscored by these statistics, Indusface experts recommend effective and engaging strategies to enhance cybersecurity training in the workplace.

Five Effective and Engaging Ways to Train Employees in Cybersecurity

1. Personalising the Importance of Cybersecurity

Employees must understand the personal ramifications of a data breach at their workplace. Consider the breach in May, which exposed over 270,000 employee records, including bank details, addresses, and national insurance numbers. Such sensitive data can serve as a blueprint for future personal attacks.

When employees realise that cyber attacks can have personal consequences, their engagement with cybersecurity measures increases. Awareness of the frequency of these attacks further solidifies their commitment.

2. Incentive-Based Training

Research indicates that businesses implementing incentive programmes achieve a 79% success rate in meeting their goals. Establishing training objectives, creating tasks, and testing employees on their cybersecurity knowledge with rewards for high performers can significantly boost motivation and engagement.

Although setting up such training programmes requires resources, it is more cost-effective than enduring a company-wide cyber attack. The average cost of a single cyber attack for medium and large businesses in 2024 stands at approximately £10,830.

3. Microlearning Modules

To prevent employees from feeling overwhelmed, training should be divided into manageable segments that they can complete at their own pace. This approach is particularly beneficial given the complexity of cybersecurity.

ELearning and EdTech companies report a completion rate of 74% or higher for microlearning courses. Additionally, these modules are 50% cheaper and 300% faster to develop than traditional learning formats, saving both time and money.

4. Case Studies of Similar Workplaces

Many people underestimate the likelihood of a cyber attack until it happens. Using case studies from similar organisations that have been targeted can make the threat more tangible. Scammers often tailor their methods to their targets, so these examples can help employees recognise potential vulnerabilities in their own workplace.

5. Interactive Training Tools

Research demonstrates that higher interactivity enhances content retention and recall. Since most job roles do not focus on cybersecurity, the information is at risk of being forgotten amidst daily tasks.

Interactive training methods can significantly improve engagement. For instance, Hornet Security offers simulated phishing attacks as part of their training materials, providing practical experience in a controlled environment.

Credit: Indusface