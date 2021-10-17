Daka Is A Natural Goalscorer – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to hail Zambia international, Patson Daka after his goal vs Manchester United. He recently revealed that he already knows Daka loves to run in behind because he is a natural goalscorer.

According to him, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho put everything into the game so it was only fair to give them a rest and keep the freshness in the team.

Rodgers added that he is proud of Daka for sniffing around the goal for his tidy finish.

His words, “James [Maddison] and Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) put everything into the game, so we needed to keep the freshness in the team, we needed to keep them pushing.”

“And obviously bringing Patson on, he wants to run in behind, he’s a natural goalscorer.”

“For him, he had a little chance inside the box, the ‘keeper makes a save and then he’s there, sniffing around the goal for the finish. So, I’m very pleased for him.”