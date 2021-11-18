Davido’s N1 million challenge infuses Wema bank boost

Wema Bank’s customer deposits is set for further boost following the recent N1 million challenge by popular Nigerian Afrobeats megastar, David Adedeji Adeleke (a.k.a Davido, a.k.a O.B.O).

The bank’s recent financial statement for Q3 2021 shows that its customer deposits increased by 9.3% to N879.82 billion from N804.87 billion recorded as of the beginning of the year.

Just as the bank increased its customer deposits, it was able to boost loans in the same period to N397.28 billion, leaving its loan-to-deposit ratio at 45%.

Meanwhile, it’s been over 24 hours since the ‘FEM!’ crooner, through his Instagram handle, tapped his friends and fans to donate N1 million each into his newly opened Wema Bank ALAT account for his birthday. Since the message went viral on social media, no less than N170 million has graced the Wema Bank account with more cash rolling in still.

The multi-award-winning 29-year-old songster has since kept his fans spellbound and glued to his social media handles as he provides jaw-dropping updates on what appears to be a fierce contest to make the cut of A-listers throwing in the millions to support their beloved entertainer. Bigshots like billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola; hit music producer, Don Jazzy; Falz d’ bad guy; and King Elegushi are some of the prominent names on the elite list of donors. Not to be outdone, other celebrities have also jumped into the frenzy and begun their own ‘challenge.’