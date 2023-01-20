    Login
    De Bruyne Missed Training Because Of A Personal Issue, Not Injury – Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to quell fears over Kevin De Bruyne’s recent training absence. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, even if KDB did miss Tuesday’s training session ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham on Thursday, the midfielder was only dealing with a personal issue rather than nursing an injury.

    Pep added that the Belgian is back already and he is very prepared to go toe to toe with Spurs.

    His words, “He [De Bruyne] had a personal issue and was not training (on Tuesday). Today he is back.”

    “They (Stones and Dias) are back. In the last two training sessions they have trained really well and they are in contention. We will train this afternoon. We will see the way we have to play and who is going to play.”

