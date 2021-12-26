De Bruyne’s Vision Is Incredible – Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander Arnold has come out to name 2 EPL players he would want his club to sign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if money were no object in the transfer market right now, he would go for Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham’s Son because they are very gifted footballers.

Trent added that KDB is a brilliant player with incredible technique, vision and accuracy.

His words, “De Bruyne, because I admire him a lot.”

“As a player, his vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player, the assists and chances he creates are frightening.”

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing, composure.”

On players who are guaranteed high FIFA ratings in the next five years, “Of who’s in and around the first team now, I would say Harvey [Elliott].”

“But if it’s someone who’s academy-based, then I’d say Kaide [Gordon]. Both have got massive, massive bags of potential.”