De Ligt Wasn’t Good Enough For Juventus Or Bayern Munich – Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has come out to say that new signing, Matthijs de Ligt is a second-rate defender. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not fan of MUFC signing players who cannot get into other big teams, and it is a huge concern that Eric Dier benched De Ligt in some games last season.

Scholes added that bringing in players for £50m just because they’ve played under Ten Hag before is not the way to go.

His words, “With Man Utd, we’re talking about players who can’t get into their team. He’s [De Ligt] not playing for them [Bayern], that has to be a big concern, especially when Eric Dier is playing in front of him. That is a massive concern for me.

You’re bringing in players for £40m, £50m just because he’s played for him [Ten Hag] two or three years ago.

Juventus got rid of him, he wasn’t good enough there and he obviously hasn’t been good enough at Bayern Munich. He’s coming to us almost like a second-rate defender.”

WOW.

