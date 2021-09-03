    Login
    Subscribe

    Death Is Wicked For Taking My Father – Vic O

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular rapper, Vic O has lost his father to the cold hands of death. The singer recently shared the news on social media, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Vic O
    Vic O

    According to him, he wonders why death is so wicked and it is painful that his dad died when he is yet to get out of bankruptcy.

    He added that he’ll miss his dad and it is shame he passed after he comforted him over his current financial state.

    His words, “I just lost my lovely dad this morning.
    Death is wicked.

    We are strangers in the world.”

    R.I.P.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News