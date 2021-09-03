Death Is Wicked For Taking My Father – Vic O

Popular rapper, Vic O has lost his father to the cold hands of death. The singer recently shared the news on social media, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he wonders why death is so wicked and it is painful that his dad died when he is yet to get out of bankruptcy.

He added that he’ll miss his dad and it is shame he passed after he comforted him over his current financial state.

His words, “I just lost my lovely dad this morning.

Death is wicked.

We are strangers in the world.”

R.I.P.