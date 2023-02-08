Declan Rice Will Be Worth Every Penny Wherever He Ends Up – Mark Noble

West Ham sporting director, Mark Noble has come out to admit that Declan Rice could leave the club in order to play in the Champions League and win trophies. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rice will always be hailed at West Ham as a fantastic player and a top human being, so no one will begrudge him if he says he wants to leave to win things.

Mark added that wherever the Englishman ends up in the future, he will surely be worth every penny.

His words, “Dec is no different. Dec will always be hailed at West Ham as a fantastic player and such a top, top person. But I don’t think anyone begrudges him wanting to go and win things,”

“We just hope he’ll keep performing like he has been over the last month or so. Wherever Declan ends up, or however much someone pays for him, whether it’s here or anywhere else, he’s worth every penny.”

“He’s said openly he loves playing at West Ham, but he has got ambitions as a player to go and play in the Champions League and win trophies. I don’t think any West Han fan can actually have an agenda over that. Do you blame him for having really big ambitions? Of course you don’t. If he didn’t, he probably wouldn’t be as good as he is.”