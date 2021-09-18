Defection: Ignore Fani-kayode’s Mischievous Claims On Governor Ugwuanyi — Onoh

Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh has refuted the insinuation by Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is among some governors of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, expected to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, sooner than later.

Onoh described Fani-Kayode’s gaffe as a “figment of his imagination” and borrowed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s words to say that “Governor Ugwuanyi dey PDP kamkpe!”

Onoh said that if anybody was in doubt of Governor Ugwuanyi’s stable and courageous character, such a person should refer to last Thursday’s Southern Governors’ meeting in Enugu where Ugwuanyi was the only substantive Governor from the South east zone that attended.

According to Onoh: “What Femi Fani-Kayode said was his personal opinion, it did not reflect the opinion of the government, the state or the present state of affairs of the PDP and our Governor in Enugu state.

“Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the leader of the PDP in the south east, he was just been made the National Chairman of PDP zoning committee and that shows the level of confidence the PDP as a party has in him.

“It’s like saying that the President of Nigeria could turn around and accept to become a ward councilor. The responsibilities saddled on him, not only as a governor, but to pilot the affairs of over 100 million active registered members of the party is a huge task. We respect Fani-Kayode’s conviction in joining the APC but in this game there are men of integrity and honour. I can tell you authoritatively, not just as an ally of the Governor, that the long rumour of Ugwuanyi joining the APC is false. Ifeanyi Ugwuany in Obasanjo’s words, we still dey kamkpe in PDP.”

Appreciating the role of opposition political parties in democracies, Onoh said that there cannot be vibrant democracy without opposition political parties that he said their role is to keep a tab on fair play and participation in politics.

“Here in Enugu state, we in the PDP are in opposition but we respect and accommodate the APC and other political parties, but the problem is that Femi Fani-Kayode mistakes Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s approach to politics to the general accepted barbaric norm played by some Nigeria politicians.

“Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the Governor of Enugu state, and so he is the Chief Security officer of the state and the father of all political parties in Enugu state. He even has the right to revoke the land that any political party office is located, but he provides security for all. If there is a problem in APC secretariat, he will ensure there is security to protect there, same as in APGA or any other party and so he is the Governor of all political parties in the state but he is a registered member and an active participant of the PDP because he rules with conscience.

“So whatever Femi Fani-Kayode said is a figment of his imagination and I want members of the general public to disregard that. This is a governor who courageously hosted the southern Governors irrespective of the fact that other South East Governors were not present, but he proved that he is the lion of the south east. For him to have stood on behalf of the other south east governors would have told you that there is no other way to define courage, integrity and what else do you need to question,” Onoh stated.