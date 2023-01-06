Delta received N4.2trn, Okowa betrayed Southern presidency – Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege knocked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday.

The Deputy Senate President spoke with reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The lawmaker dismissed the notion that Delta is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State.

“That is a very serious misconception. Delta is very ripe for the taking”, he declared.

Omo-Agege complained about the condition of the oil rich State despite receiving huge appropriation from the federal government.

He stated that since Okowa assumed office in 2015, Delta has received close to N4.2trillion.

“This came by way of federal allocation, 13 percent derivation, and also about N400billion the State has borrowed,’’ he said.

Omo-Agege said Okowa’s administration failed to pay gratuities and pensions, as well as the N30,000 minimum wage.

The Senator alleged that despite being a medical doctor, the health sector in Delta was below par.

The PDP candidate accused Okowa of betraying the demand for Southern presidency.

He said it was only fair and equitable that President Buhari’s successor comes from the South.

Omo-Agege recalled that the governor was one of the region’s leaders who led the charge, and met in Asaba and Lagos.

“Okowa betrayed that course by selling away our right, and instead going for Vice President when the country is offering us the presidency.

”So our people are not taking this treachery kindly and are determined that they will punish him,” he added.

Early this week, Okowa denied working against the agreement of the South to produce Nigeria’s next leader.