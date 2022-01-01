Dennis Will Be Missed At AFCON Because He Is An Integral Part Of The Team – Eguavoen

Nigeria interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has come out to say that Watford threatened Emmanuel Dennis to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Dennis told him that his club had done everything humanly possible for him not be at Afcon despite Nigeria doing everything possible to make him play.

Austin added that Dennis has been an integral part of the Super Eagles and it’s a pity he won’t partake in the tournament.

His words, “Dennis told me that his club had done everything humanly possible for him not be at Afcon.”

“I can’t force it, I reported the matter to the authority and they also tried, that was why we had to wait until the last second before we pushed the button.”

“Dennis said he wanted to come but the club is threatening him. What do we do if a player does not want to come? We have to play with what we have. Based on that, I like the enthusiasm because I only informed Onyekuru once and he was happy about it.”

“Initially, he has been an integral part of this team and I felt bad that some of them wouldn’t be around but decisions have to be made. Onuachu, Onyekuru, Ebuehi, and few other ones and as soon as that opening was there, Shehu Abdullahi also said that the report came out that he’s been injured and he’s going to be out for 10 days to two weeks and we reached out to Tyronne and he was happy too.”

“I knew they were speaking, the board and the Nigerian board, and I accept every decision they find and for me, it’s finished.”

“We respect everybody. They have a lot of players and they have changed the manager and we were ready to give them the players, but they didn’t do this. The two boards spoke and for me it’s okay. I am only the manager, the coach, and I accept everything.”