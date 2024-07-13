Diddy’s Mother Hospitalized In South Florida

Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs has been hospitalized in South Florida after experiencing chest pains. TMZ recently reported that the mother of the music mogul was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest discomfort.

Even if the exact cause of the pain remains unclear, it is expected that she will stay in the hospital for at least another day for observation and further testing.

Reports added that Diddy himself immediately went to the hospital at his mother’s request to be by her side.

Sources indicate that Janice believes the chest pain may be related to stress over her son’s ongoing legal issues, including a federal investigation and multiple civil lawsuits.

Sean Love Combs (born Sean John Combs; November 4, 1969), also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, record executive and actor.

Born in Harlem, Combs worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his own record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993. Combs has produced and cultivated artists such as the Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

Sean John Combs was born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on November 4, 1969. Raised in Mount Vernon, New York, his mother Janice Combs (née Smalls) was a model and teacher’s assistant, and his father, Melvin Earl Combs, served in the U.S. Air Force and was an associate of convicted New York drug dealer Frank Lucas.

At age 33, Melvin was shot dead while sitting in his car on Central Park West, when Sean was two years old.