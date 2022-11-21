Discovering I Have High Risk Of Developing Alzheimer’s Has Triggered Something In Me – Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth has come out to say that he will be taking a break from acting to spend time with his family days after discovering that he has high risk of developing Alzheimer’s. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the news triggered something in him to want to take some time off, and since he finished the latest show, he has been completing the projects he was already contracted to do.

Chris added that he wants to sit and be in a space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude.

His words, “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, “Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet”,

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family…”

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I have been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”

WOW.