Dispute Erupts in PDP: Ortom Denies Suspension Claims Amidst Party Turmoil

Samuel Ortom, the former Governor of Benue State, has firmly rejected claims of his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, who has been a prominent figure in the party, described the reports of his suspension as baseless and without merit.

According to Ortom’s media aide, Tever Akase, the claims of suspension are unfounded. Akase clarified that John Ngbede, the current Chairman of the Benue State PDP, lacks the authority to convene meetings or make decisions regarding Ortom’s status within the party.

Ngbede, who himself has been suspended for a month, is not recognised as having the legitimacy to enforce such actions against Ortom.

Akase stated, “Former Governor Ortom has not been suspended.

He remains the leader of the PDP in Benue State, and any meeting or decision made without his approval is deemed null and void.”

Despite these assertions, John Ngbede has maintained that Ortom’s suspension is valid. Speaking to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi on Tuesday, Ngbede defended the suspension, asserting that it was enacted by the State Working Committee of the PDP.

Ngbede accused Ortom of attempting to seize control of the party’s leadership, which he claimed was an unacceptable move.

Ngbede elaborated, “It is accurate that the former governor has been suspended by the State Working Committee. We cannot allow anyone to forcibly take over the leadership of the party.

The PDP belongs to its members, and we are committed to preventing a return to practices where leadership is hijacked and voting materials are manipulated.”

The ongoing dispute highlights significant divisions within the PDP, with accusations of power struggles and procedural conflicts coming to the fore.

Ortom’s denial of the suspension and Ngbede’s insistence on its validity reflect a deepening rift within the party.

This confrontation underscores the challenges faced by the PDP in maintaining unity and coherence among its leadership.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Ngbede’s suspension could affect the legitimacy of his actions against Ortom.

With both sides claiming authority and legitimacy, the PDP is grappling with internal strife that could have broader implications for the party’s stability and effectiveness.

As the PDP navigates this contentious issue, the focus remains on resolving the leadership crisis and restoring harmony within the party.

The resolution of this dispute will be crucial in determining the party’s future direction and its ability to present a united front in upcoming political challenges.