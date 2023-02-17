Disqualification suit: Enugu PDP hails judgement as victory for democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Enugu has reacted to the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, which struck out a suit seeking the disqualification of all candidates of the party.

The judgement was delivered on Friday by Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo.

The suit sought a nullification of the PDP primary election and disqualification of the 2023 governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates of the party.

But the presiding Judge, Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo held that the plaintiff, Chike Idoko of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

Reacting, the PDP Campaign described it as victory for democracy in tandem with established previous judicial decisions and asked the opposition in the State to utilise the remaining campaign windows to market themselves to the people.

In a terse statement released by its Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson, Nana Ogbodo, on Friday, the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council said: “We welcome the judgement by the Honourable Court upholding the primary elections that produced our candidates in the 2023 general election.

“This is victory for democracy and in tandem with the provisions of our laws and decisions by both the Court of Appeal Court and the Supreme Court in matters of this nature.

“Now that the honourable court has laid this matter to rest, we must seize this opportunity to advice the opposition parties and candidates in Enugu State, who were hoping to secure electoral victory by subterfuge, technicalities, and propaganda to utilise the remaining campaign window to raise their manifestos and proceed to the nooks and crannies of the state to market them to the electorate as the PDP and its candidates have been doing since 2022.

“Meanwhile, we appreciate our party faithful and supporters for their standing with the party every step of the way and urge them to get their voters’ cards ready to go out there to vote for the PDP on the 25th of February and 11th March 2023”.