Divorce Feels Like Full Blown COVID – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to reveal what a divorce feels like. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, divorce actually feels like full-blown COVID and it makes him feel like he is running through a glass wall.

Kanye added that getting separated from your partner feels like giving everyone away and not having the right to have anything to say.

His words, “Divorce feels like full blown Covid.”

“Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit.”

“Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass.”

“Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall.”

“Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall.”

“Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.”

“Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove.”

“Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals.”

“Divorce feels like you gave everyone away and you don’t have the right to have anything to say.”

“Who are you to have an opinion on your own life. You are not you anymore. You’re what’s left of you. Michael Jackson said it best. You’re a vegetable, You’re a vegetable, You’re the real Cosby, Not a Huxtable.”

WOW.

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.