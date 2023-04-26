DJ Switch Is A Wonderful And Supportive Person – Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has come out to celebrate her best friend, DJ Switch, as she turns a new age. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, DJ Switch is her soul sister and best friend, and she will offer lots of heartfelt prayers for her in celebration of her special day.

Lola added that she is grateful to call such a wonderful, compassionate and supportive person her friend.

Her words, “A big birthday shoutout to my bestie, soul-sister, and go to person in good and bad times. I am so grateful to have such a wonderful, compassionate, most supportive and kind person to call a friend. You are my sister not by blood but by heart and I don’t take you for granted. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world, all of which you deserve. May all your dreams come true and May God Almighty give you good health, long life and prosperity. Big hugs my dearest. Love you. Happy Birthday @djswitch_”

