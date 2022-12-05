    Login
    Subscribe

    Dogara dumps APC for PDP

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    A few days after endorsing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the main opposition party.

    Yakubu Dogara
    Yakubu Dogara

    The former lawmaker was received into the party on Monday during the presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

    InfoStride News reports that the development is coming barely 48 hours after Dogara and some aggrieved northern APC leaders declared support for the presidential candidate of the former vice president

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply