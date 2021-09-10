Don’t Crucify Me, Married Women Kiss On Set – Boma

Ex BBNaija housemate, Boma has come out to say that most of the people criticizing him for his dealings with Tega are hypocrites. He recently revealed this during an interview with Punch, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he won’t be shocked to find out that majority of the people blasting him actually sleep with married women in their own personal lives.

Boma added that the fact that married actresses with kids kiss men on set means he shouldn’t be getting too much stick.

His words, “Those actresses, are they not married with kids in their family? Don’t they kiss people on set? So, I feel people just want to be hypocrites.”

“Even the people that are sleeping with other people’s wives are still talking.”

“People were just projecting their anger. It’s like most people woke up and didn’t have a good day. With things practically rough with them, they wanted to take out their aggression or frustration on somebody.”

“They all come on social media and start backlashing someone.”

“If you saw me in a hotel with somebody’s wife, call me out.”

“If I went to somebody’s house and I was with their girl or their girl came to my house, then call me out. Don’t call me out on a show. It was just a show.”