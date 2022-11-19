Don’t Do Drugs, You’ll Lose Your Life – Solidstar

Popular singer, Solidstar has come out to reveal that he almost lost his life due to drugs. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, he was doing ice, pills, and cigarettes at a point in his life, and the negative experiences he battled as a result were proof that drugs should be avoided.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate